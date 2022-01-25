Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $162.99 Million

Analysts expect Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) to report sales of $162.99 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Employers’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $163.07 million and the lowest is $162.90 million. Employers posted sales of $191.10 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Employers will report full-year sales of $651.49 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $636.60 million to $666.37 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $680.02 million, with estimates ranging from $670.85 million to $689.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Employers.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $168.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.92 million. Employers had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share.

In other Employers news, Director Michael J. Mcsally bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.24 per share, with a total value of $117,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EIG. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Employers by 1.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 484,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,719,000 after purchasing an additional 7,675 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Employers during the second quarter valued at $338,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Employers by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Employers in the 3rd quarter worth $1,291,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Employers by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 101,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,015,000 after acquiring an additional 16,733 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EIG opened at $40.31 on Tuesday. Employers has a 52 week low of $30.19 and a 52 week high of $43.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Employers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.52%.

Employers Company Profile

Employers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of workers compensation products and services. It operates through following segments: Employers and Cerity. The Employers segment is defines as traditional business offered under EMPLOYERS brand name through agents. The Cerity segment is defined as business offered under Cerity brand name, which includes direct-to-customer business.

