Empty Set Dollar (ESD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $7.29 Million

Empty Set Dollar (CURRENCY:ESD) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. One Empty Set Dollar coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0163 or 0.00000044 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Empty Set Dollar has traded 12.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Empty Set Dollar has a market cap of $7.29 million and approximately $142,420.00 worth of Empty Set Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Empty Set Dollar alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002677 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.74 or 0.00050152 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,457.97 or 0.06576868 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.24 or 0.00054147 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37,171.55 or 0.99461102 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003423 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.49 or 0.00049467 BTC.

Empty Set Dollar Profile

Empty Set Dollar’s launch date was August 25th, 2020. Empty Set Dollar’s total supply is 446,012,145 coins. The official message board for Empty Set Dollar is medium.com/@0xans . Empty Set Dollar’s official Twitter account is @emptysetsquad and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Empty Set Dollar (ESD) is an algorithmic stablecoin built to be the reserve currency of Decentralized Finance. ESD uses an algorithmic approach to maintaining price stability around a 1 USDC target. This approach relies on a tuned incentivization mechanism to reward actors who promote stability within the protocol. “

Buying and Selling Empty Set Dollar

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Empty Set Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Empty Set Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Empty Set Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Empty Set Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Empty Set Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.