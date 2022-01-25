Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 217,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,976 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.22% of Encompass Health worth $16,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 1.0% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 87,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,583,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Encompass Health by 40.5% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 85,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,431,000 after purchasing an additional 24,711 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Encompass Health during the third quarter worth approximately $3,131,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in Encompass Health by 14.7% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 82,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,195,000 after purchasing an additional 10,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Encompass Health by 9.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 172,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,919,000 after purchasing an additional 14,464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EHC opened at $63.43 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. Encompass Health Co. has a 12-month low of $56.31 and a 12-month high of $89.68. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.02.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.03). Encompass Health had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Encompass Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

EHC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Encompass Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Encompass Health from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Encompass Health from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Encompass Health from $102.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Encompass Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.67.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

