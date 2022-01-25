Encompass Health (EHC) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 1st. Analysts expect Encompass Health to post earnings of $1.06 per share for the quarter. Encompass Health has set its FY 2021 guidance at $4.230-$4.380 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $4.23-4.38 EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.03). Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 8.10%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Encompass Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Encompass Health to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Encompass Health stock opened at $63.43 on Tuesday. Encompass Health has a one year low of $56.31 and a one year high of $89.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.55. The company has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Encompass Health stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,271 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,131 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $1,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EHC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Encompass Health from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Encompass Health from $107.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet lowered Encompass Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Encompass Health from $102.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.67.

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

