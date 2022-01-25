Endeavour Mining (LON:EDV) Earns Overweight Rating from Barclays

Endeavour Mining (LON:EDV)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities researchers at Barclays in a report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 2,450 ($33.05) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 50.33% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on EDV. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($37.78) price target on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Liberum Capital reissued a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 1,316 ($17.75) target price on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,800 ($24.28) target price on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

LON EDV opened at GBX 1,629.75 ($21.99) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £4.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.20, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,672.05 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,717.42. Endeavour Mining has a one year low of GBX 1,505 ($20.30) and a one year high of GBX 2,150 ($29.01).

