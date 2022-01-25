Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) Price Target Lowered to C$46.00 at Berenberg Bank

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from C$47.00 to C$46.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 64.11% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Endeavour Mining from C$47.50 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Raymond James set a C$43.00 price target on Endeavour Mining and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC decreased their price objective on Endeavour Mining from C$46.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Endeavour Mining from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$277.09.

Shares of Endeavour Mining stock traded up C$0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$28.03. 773,849 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 591,324. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86. Endeavour Mining has a 12-month low of C$23.12 and a 12-month high of C$35.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.20, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$28.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$29.51.

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.54 by C$0.23. The company had revenue of C$871.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$660.49 million. On average, analysts forecast that Endeavour Mining will post 2.9204247 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Endeavour Mining Company Profile

Endeavour Mining Plc operates as a gold producer in West Africa. Its operating assets located in Senegal, Cote d'Ivoire, and Burkina Faso, as well as a portfolio of development projects and exploration assets in the Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa. Endeavour Mining Plc was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

