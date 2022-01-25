Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) PT Set at C$43.00 by Raymond James

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) received a C$43.00 price objective from stock analysts at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 53.41% from the stock’s current price.

EDV has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$51.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Endeavour Mining from C$47.50 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Tuesday. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Endeavour Mining from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on Endeavour Mining from C$46.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$277.09.

Shares of TSE EDV traded up C$0.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$28.03. The company had a trading volume of 773,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,324. Endeavour Mining has a 12 month low of C$23.12 and a 12 month high of C$35.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.20, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$28.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$29.51.

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.54 by C$0.23. The firm had revenue of C$871.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$660.49 million. As a group, analysts predict that Endeavour Mining will post 2.9204247 EPS for the current year.

Endeavour Mining Company Profile

Endeavour Mining Plc operates as a gold producer in West Africa. Its operating assets located in Senegal, Cote d'Ivoire, and Burkina Faso, as well as a portfolio of development projects and exploration assets in the Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa. Endeavour Mining Plc was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

