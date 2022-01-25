Endeavour Mining’s (EDV) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Endeavour Mining from C$51.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Raymond James set a C$43.00 target price on Endeavour Mining and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$43.00 target price on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Endeavour Mining from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Endeavour Mining from C$47.50 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$40.64.

Get Endeavour Mining alerts:

TSE:EDV traded down C$0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$27.27. 535,812 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 584,188. Endeavour Mining has a twelve month low of C$23.12 and a twelve month high of C$35.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.20, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$28.50 and a 200 day moving average of C$29.51. The stock has a market cap of C$6.74 billion and a PE ratio of 13.84.

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.54 by C$0.23. The company had revenue of C$871.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$660.49 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Endeavour Mining will post 2.9204247 earnings per share for the current year.

Endeavour Mining Company Profile

Endeavour Mining Plc operates as a gold producer in West Africa. Its operating assets located in Senegal, Cote d'Ivoire, and Burkina Faso, as well as a portfolio of development projects and exploration assets in the Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa. Endeavour Mining Plc was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.