Endesa (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) Price Target Increased to €21.50 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Endesa (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) had its target price lifted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from €21.00 ($23.86) to €21.50 ($24.43) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

ELEZY has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Endesa in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Endesa in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of Endesa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Endesa in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Endesa has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.50.

Endesa stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.04. The company had a trading volume of 23,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,199. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.13. Endesa has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $15.95.

Endesa SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity. It is also involved in the natural gas sector and provides other energy-related services. It operates through the following segments: Generation & Supply, Distribution, and Structure. The Generation & Supply segment refers to the production of electricity from energy sources such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar.

