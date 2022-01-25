Enel (BIT:ENEL) PT Set at €9.25 by Royal Bank of Canada

Enel (BIT:ENEL) has been assigned a €9.25 ($10.51) price objective by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ENEL. Credit Suisse Group set a €9.20 ($10.45) price objective on Enel in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group set a €9.50 ($10.80) price target on Enel in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.50 ($9.66) price target on Enel in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €7.70 ($8.75) price target on Enel in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €9.20 ($10.45) price target on Enel in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Enel presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €9.08 ($10.32).

Enel has a twelve month low of €4.16 ($4.73) and a twelve month high of €5.59 ($6.35).

Enel SpA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the electricity and gas sectors worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; and designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and transmission grids.

