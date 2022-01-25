Enerflex (OTCMKTS:ENRFF) Price Target Cut to C$9.00

Enerflex (OTCMKTS:ENRFF) had its price objective dropped by CIBC from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

ENRFF has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Enerflex from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Enerflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut Enerflex from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. National Bank Financial cut Enerflex from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Enerflex from C$9.25 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.

Shares of ENRFF traded down $1.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.26. 35,040 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,664. Enerflex has a 52-week low of $4.60 and a 52-week high of $8.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.58.

Enerflex Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment for gas compression facilities, power plants and other industrial institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canada, USA and Rest of World. The firm’s expertise encompasses field production facilities, compression and natural gas processing plants, gas lift compression, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions serving the natural gas production industry.

