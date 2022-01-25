Enerflex (TSE:EFX) Given a C$12.25 Price Target at Raymond James

Enerflex (TSE:EFX) has been given a C$12.25 price target by research analysts at Raymond James in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 88.17% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Enerflex from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$13.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Enerflex from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating and set a C$10.75 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. CIBC dropped their price target on Enerflex from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bankshares lowered shares of Enerflex from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$12.50 to C$10.75 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enerflex presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.84.

Get Enerflex alerts:

Shares of Enerflex stock traded down C$0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$6.51. 898,196 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,102. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.06, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.48. Enerflex has a 12 month low of C$6.25 and a 12 month high of C$11.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$7.82 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.27. The stock has a market cap of C$583.81 million and a PE ratio of 12.65.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$231.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$250.70 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Enerflex will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enerflex Company Profile

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, reconfiguration, and repackaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

See Also: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Enerflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.