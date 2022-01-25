Enerflex (TSE:EFX) Price Target Cut to C$9.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Enerflex (TSE:EFX) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at CIBC from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 38.25% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on EFX. National Bankshares lowered shares of Enerflex from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$12.50 to C$10.75 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Enerflex from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating and set a C$10.75 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Enerflex to C$12.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Enerflex in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Enerflex to a “hold” rating and set a C$8.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$10.84.

Get Enerflex alerts:

Shares of TSE:EFX traded down C$0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$6.51. The company had a trading volume of 898,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,102. Enerflex has a 1-year low of C$6.25 and a 1-year high of C$11.12. The stock has a market cap of C$583.81 million and a PE ratio of 12.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.82 and its 200 day moving average price is C$8.27.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$231.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$250.70 million. On average, research analysts expect that Enerflex will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enerflex Company Profile

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, reconfiguration, and repackaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Enerflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.