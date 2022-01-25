Energi Tops One Day Trading Volume of $175,802.00 (NRG)

Energi (CURRENCY:NRG) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 25th. Energi has a total market cap of $43.87 million and approximately $175,802.00 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Energi coin can now be bought for $0.89 or 0.00002390 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Energi has traded 13% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $69.63 or 0.00186901 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00032441 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002516 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $139.53 or 0.00374509 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.29 or 0.00067869 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00008775 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000448 BTC.

About Energi

Energi (CRYPTO:NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 14th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 49,273,996 coins. Energi’s official website is www.energi.world . Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future. “

Energi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

