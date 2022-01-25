Engagesmart (NYSE:ESMT) Price Target Cut to $25.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Engagesmart (NYSE:ESMT) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $40.00 to $25.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.37% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Engagesmart from $37.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Engagesmart from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup raised shares of Engagesmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $35.50 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Engagesmart from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Engagesmart in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.22.

Shares of NYSE:ESMT opened at $20.77 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.23. Engagesmart has a 12 month low of $18.41 and a 12 month high of $38.83.

Engagesmart (NYSE:ESMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $55.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.50 million. Analysts predict that Engagesmart will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Engagesmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Engagesmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Engagesmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $189,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Engagesmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Engagesmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $341,000. 86.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Engagesmart

EngageSmart Inc is a provider of vertically-tailored customer engagement software and integrated payments solutions. It offers single instance, multi-tenant, true Software-as-a-Service vertical solutions, including SimplePractice, InvoiceCloud, HealthPay24 and DonorDrive. The company’s solutions segment includes Health & Wellness, Government, Utilities, Financial Services and Giving.

