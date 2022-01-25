Enigma (ENG) Price Down 35.8% Over Last Week

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 25th. Enigma has a market cap of $524,799.92 and $187,799.00 worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Enigma coin can now be purchased for $0.0378 or 0.00000102 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Enigma has traded 35.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.32 or 0.00242070 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00016565 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00006311 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000834 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002385 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00008891 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Enigma Profile

Enigma (ENG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,238,561 coins and its circulating supply is 13,891,797 coins. The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Enigma is enigma.co . Enigma’s official message board is forum.enigma.co . Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network. “

Buying and Selling Enigma

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enigma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Enigma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

