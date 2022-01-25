Enjin Coin Price Tops $1.52 (ENJ)

Enjin Coin (CURRENCY:ENJ) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. In the last seven days, Enjin Coin has traded down 32.9% against the U.S. dollar. Enjin Coin has a total market cap of $1.30 billion and approximately $150.57 million worth of Enjin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Enjin Coin coin can currently be purchased for $1.52 or 0.00004132 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002713 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00004193 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001059 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002710 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00041816 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00006377 BTC.

Enjin Coin Profile

Enjin Coin is a coin. Its launch date was October 2nd, 2017. Enjin Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 853,576,206 coins. The official website for Enjin Coin is enjin.io . The Reddit community for Enjin Coin is /r/EnjinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Enjin Coin’s official Twitter account is @enjin

According to CryptoCompare, “Enjin® is introducing Enjin Coin (“ENJ”), a cryptocurrency (ERC-20 Token) and smart contract platform that gives game developers, content creators and gaming communities the required crypto-backed value and tools for implementing and managing virtual goods. “

Enjin Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enjin Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enjin Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Enjin Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

