Entegris (ENTG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $579.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.55 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 29.31% and a net margin of 17.31%. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. On average, analysts expect Entegris to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $122.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.51 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Entegris has a 12-month low of $93.50 and a 12-month high of $158.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 1st. This is an increase from Entegris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.59%.

In other news, COO Todd James Edlund sold 20,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.79, for a total value of $2,789,696.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.15, for a total transaction of $274,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,133 shares of company stock worth $5,104,353 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Entegris stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 123,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,227 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.09% of Entegris worth $15,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Entegris in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $183.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Entegris from $151.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Entegris from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Entegris from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Entegris from $128.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.00.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

