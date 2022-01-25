Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) CFO Andrew S. Marsh Sells 10,000 Shares

Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total transaction of $1,087,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE ETR traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,920,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,294,836. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $108.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.64. Entergy Co. has a 1-year low of $85.78 and a 1-year high of $115.01.

Get Entergy alerts:

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 11.08%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.44 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. This is a boost from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is 65.27%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ETR. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy in the second quarter valued at about $412,419,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Entergy by 94.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,747,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $377,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821,938 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Entergy by 42.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,289,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $427,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,665 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Entergy by 948.9% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,343,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $133,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in Entergy by 42.1% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,426,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $241,028,000 after purchasing an additional 718,857 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

ETR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Vertical Research lowered shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Entergy from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Entergy from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Entergy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.17.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

Read More: News Sentiment

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.