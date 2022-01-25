Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) posted its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 26.26%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:EFSC opened at $48.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Enterprise Financial Services has a 52-week low of $34.71 and a 52-week high of $52.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.32.

In other Enterprise Financial Services news, Director John S. Eulich bought 7,500 shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.59 per share, for a total transaction of $364,425.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO S Turner Keene bought 2,000 shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 9,900 shares of company stock worth $424,425 and sold 171,000 shares worth $8,253,160. 8.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 102,608 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,759,000 after purchasing an additional 25,101 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 401.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,932 shares of the bank’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 7,952 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 155.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,246 shares of the bank’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 6,241 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 29.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 230,491 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,437,000 after buying an additional 52,979 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James upped their target price on Enterprise Financial Services from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business and personal banking services and wealth management services. It also offers lending services which include commercial and industrial commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate and consumer loans.

