Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Acquired by CNA Financial Corp

CNA Financial Corp increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 375,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Enterprise Products Partners accounts for about 2.2% of CNA Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. CNA Financial Corp’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $8,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 131.6% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 26.79% of the company’s stock.

EPD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.71.

Shares of NYSE EPD traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.92. The stock had a trading volume of 109,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,763,554. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.20 and a 200-day moving average of $22.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $52.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.37. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $20.03 and a fifty-two week high of $25.69.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.52. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $10.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.465 per share. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 101.12%.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.86 per share, for a total transaction of $228,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Carin Marcy Barth acquired 5,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.60 per share, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

