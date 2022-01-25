EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Position Raised by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 272.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 665,508 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 486,586 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 0.11% of EOG Resources worth $53,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 0.8% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,503 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 9.3% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,395 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 8.2% in the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,617 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 3.2% in the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 4,235 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 0.3% in the third quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,882 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 85.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EOG has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on EOG Resources from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EOG Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.41.

In other news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 12,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.13, for a total transaction of $1,231,648.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total transaction of $375,975.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,342 shares of company stock valued at $1,748,082. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG stock opened at $102.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.08 and a 1 year high of $107.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.46. The firm has a market cap of $59.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.02.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The business’s revenue was up 112.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 58.03%.

EOG Resources announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy exploration company to buy up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

