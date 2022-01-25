EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Stock Holdings Increased by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,160 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $10,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EPAM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 94.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 589,359 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $336,217,000 after acquiring an additional 285,923 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 89.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 396,458 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $202,574,000 after acquiring an additional 187,554 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 522,970 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $267,217,000 after acquiring an additional 151,258 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,251,452 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $639,442,000 after acquiring an additional 143,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in EPAM Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,273,000. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EPAM Systems stock opened at $468.41 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $613.67 and its 200-day moving average is $611.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.57 billion, a PE ratio of 64.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $333.68 and a 12-month high of $725.40.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $988.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.12 million. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 12.59%. EPAM Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. Analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

In other EPAM Systems news, CEO Arkadiy Dobkin sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total value of $34,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total value of $690,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,011 shares of company stock worth $56,859,180 in the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EPAM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $607.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $689.00 to $824.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, VTB Capital raised EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $645.11.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

