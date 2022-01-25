EpiK Protocol (EPK) Price Hits $0.11 on Exchanges

EpiK Protocol (CURRENCY:EPK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. One EpiK Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000306 BTC on major exchanges. EpiK Protocol has a market capitalization of $14.68 million and $3.71 million worth of EpiK Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, EpiK Protocol has traded down 29.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002715 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.54 or 0.00050313 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,444.94 or 0.06633221 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.14 or 0.00054647 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36,859.58 or 1.00001692 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003396 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00049320 BTC.

EpiK Protocol Profile

EpiK Protocol’s total supply is 130,057,090 coins. EpiK Protocol’s official Twitter account is @EpikProtocol

EpiK Protocol Coin Trading

