Epsilon Energy (TSE:EPS) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $5.46

Epsilon Energy Limited (TSE:EPS)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$5.46 and traded as high as C$5.46. Epsilon Energy shares last traded at C$5.46, with a volume of 2,150 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.46. The company has a market cap of C$149.37 million and a PE ratio of 45.12.

Epsilon Energy Company Profile (TSE:EPS)

Epsilon Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, development, gathering, and production of oil and gas reserves in the United States and Canada. It operates through Upstream-USA and Midstream-USA segments. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale comprising 5,750 net acres located in the southwest Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

