EQTEC (LON:EQT) Trading Down 3%

EQTEC plc (LON:EQT) fell 3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.95 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.98 ($0.01). 18,865,349 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 19,496,988 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.01 ($0.01).

Several research firms have issued reports on EQT. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 2.80 ($0.04) price target on shares of EQTEC in a research report on Monday, December 13th. reiterated a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 2.80 ($0.04) target price on shares of EQTEC in a research report on Monday, December 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a current ratio of 6.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of £84.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.80.

EQTEC plc, a waste-to-value company, licenses and sells its gasification technology that generates green energy from waste in Ireland, Spain, and the United Kingdom. Its gasification technology produces energy from various feedstock, such as municipal, agricultural, and industrial waste, as well as biomass and plastics.

