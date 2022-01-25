Equalizer Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.45 Million (EQZ)

Equalizer (CURRENCY:EQZ) traded up 7.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. In the last week, Equalizer has traded down 34.1% against the US dollar. One Equalizer coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000336 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Equalizer has a total market capitalization of $4.45 million and approximately $292,259.00 worth of Equalizer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Equalizer alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002715 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.54 or 0.00050313 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,444.94 or 0.06633221 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.14 or 0.00054647 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,859.58 or 1.00001692 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003396 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00049320 BTC.

About Equalizer

Equalizer’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,950,000 coins. Equalizer’s official Twitter account is @EqualizerFlash

Buying and Selling Equalizer

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equalizer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Equalizer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Equalizer using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Equalizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Equalizer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.