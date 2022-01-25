Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Stake Decreased by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,613 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,094 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.05% of Equifax worth $15,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 208.8% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 105 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Equifax during the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Equifax by 17.8% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 775 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in Equifax during the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Equifax during the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE EFX opened at $234.19 on Tuesday. Equifax Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.87 and a twelve month high of $300.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $28.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.45 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $277.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $268.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. Equifax’s payout ratio is 27.61%.

EFX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Equifax in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas cut Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $296.06 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $281.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $290.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.00.

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

