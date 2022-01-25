Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Stock Position Decreased by Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,058 shares during the quarter. Equinix comprises about 2.3% of Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC owned 0.07% of Equinix worth $53,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EQIX. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 34.6% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 105,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,514,000 after buying an additional 27,120 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 4,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,727,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB increased its position in Equinix by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 61,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,461,000 after acquiring an additional 4,497 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its position in Equinix by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 1,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in Equinix by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. 93.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equinix alerts:

In other Equinix news, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 1,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.23, for a total value of $960,078.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 9,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.94, for a total transaction of $7,087,885.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,504 shares of company stock worth $15,244,602 in the last three months. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EQIX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $875.00 to $865.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $970.00 to $840.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Equinix from $920.00 to $880.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Equinix from $915.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Equinix from $731.00 to $732.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $866.33.

Shares of EQIX stock traded down $8.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $721.94. 1,578 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 415,782. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $586.73 and a one year high of $885.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $794.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $810.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.36.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.97 by ($4.29). Equinix had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 6.59%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a $2.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 241.68%.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.