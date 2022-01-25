Equitable Group Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $8.17 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:EQB)

Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Equitable Group in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, January 23rd. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $8.17 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $8.16. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Equitable Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.09 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.15 EPS.

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.03 by C$2.11. The business had revenue of C$162.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$160.88 million.

A number of other analysts have also commented on EQB. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Equitable Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$91.00 to C$88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from C$172.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from C$80.50 to C$88.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from C$87.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$89.81.

TSE:EQB opened at C$70.47 on Tuesday. Equitable Group has a twelve month low of C$51.17 and a twelve month high of C$84.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$73.09 and a 200-day moving average of C$112.59. The firm has a market cap of C$2.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Equitable Group’s payout ratio is presently 9.09%.

In other Equitable Group news, Senior Officer Andrew Moor sold 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$79.20, for a total transaction of C$784,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,844 shares in the company, valued at C$4,026,844.80. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,900 shares of company stock worth $1,024,580.

About Equitable Group

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

