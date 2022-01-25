Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for mdf commerce inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (TSE:MDF)

mdf commerce inc. (TSE:MDF) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of mdf commerce in a research report issued on Sunday, January 23rd. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse anticipates that the company will earn ($0.06) per share for the quarter.

mdf commerce (TSE:MDF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.15). The business had revenue of C$25.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$27.00 million.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Desjardins downgraded shares of mdf commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of mdf commerce from C$13.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$15.00 target price on shares of mdf commerce in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$12.63.

MDF opened at C$4.67 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$5.13 and a 200 day moving average of C$6.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.47. mdf commerce has a 12 month low of C$4.31 and a 12 month high of C$16.90. The company has a market cap of C$205.34 million and a PE ratio of -7.60.

mdf commerce Company Profile

mdf commerce inc., through its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) solutions for consumers and businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's SaaS solutions optimizes and accelerates commercial interactions between buyers and sellers. Its solutions include e-commerce, strategic sourcing, supply chain collaboration, and emarketplaces.

