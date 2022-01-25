Equities Analysts Set Expectations for First National Financial Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:FN)

First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for First National Financial in a note issued to investors on Sunday, January 23rd. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.14 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.24. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for First National Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.56 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.04 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities lowered their price target on First National Financial from C$51.00 to C$49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on First National Financial from C$49.00 to C$47.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on First National Financial from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded First National Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$54.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on First National Financial from C$54.00 to C$52.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$49.08.

Shares of TSE FN opened at C$42.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$42.39 and a 200-day moving average of C$44.87. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.67. First National Financial has a 12 month low of C$39.19 and a 12 month high of C$53.25. The company has a current ratio of 12.87, a quick ratio of 12.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,193.74.

First National Financial (TSE:FN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported C$0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.04 by C($0.26). The business had revenue of C$195.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$209.20 million.

In other news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. purchased 12,744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$41.21 per share, for a total transaction of C$525,180.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,688,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$316,840,736.03.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.196 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%. First National Financial’s payout ratio is 60.00%.

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. The company offers single family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. It provides its services online. First National Financial Corporation founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

