Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Worldline SA’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:WWLNF)

Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WWLNF) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Worldline in a research report issued on Monday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Kratz now anticipates that the company will earn $1.50 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.54. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Worldline’s FY2022 earnings at $2.36 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.10 EPS.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Worldline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 8th.
About Worldline
Worldline SA engages in the provision of payment and transactional services. The firm serves the retails and merchants, financial institutions, manufacturing, transport, and public sectors. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Financial Services, and Mobility and e-Transactional Services.
