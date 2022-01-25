Equities Research Analysts’ New Coverage for January, 25th (ARES, BOLSY, CAMT, D, ETWO, HLGN, HRGLY, NOA, PPGH, SAIA)

Posted by on Jan 25th, 2022

Equities Research Analysts’ new coverage for Tuesday, January 25th:

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Ares Management (NYSE:ARES). They issued an overweight rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. assumed coverage on shares of B3 S.A. – Brasil Bolsa Balcao (OTC:BOLSY). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Bank of America Co. began coverage on shares of Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT). Bank of America Co. issued a buy rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock.

Barclays PLC initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy (NYSE:D). They issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO). The firm issued a buy rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. started coverage on shares of Heliogen (NYSE:HLGN). Citigroup Inc. issued a neutral rating and a $3.75 target price on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG assumed coverage on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

CIBC began coverage on shares of North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA). The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Benchmark Co. started coverage on shares of Poema Global (NASDAQ:PPGH). The firm issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. began coverage on shares of Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA). They issued a neutral rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock.

Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEA). They issued an outperform rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG started coverage on shares of Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF). They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG began coverage on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen (OTCMKTS:SLFPF). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO). They issued an overweight rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY). The firm issued a buy rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

