Equities Research Analysts’ New Coverage for January, 25th (ARES, BOLSY, CAMT, D, ETWO, HLGN, HRGLY, NOA, PPGH, SAIA)

Equities Research Analysts’ new coverage for Tuesday, January 25th:

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Ares Management (NYSE:ARES). They issued an overweight rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. assumed coverage on shares of B3 S.A. – Brasil Bolsa Balcao (OTC:BOLSY). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT)

Bank of America Co. began coverage on shares of. Bank of America Co. issued a buy rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock.

Barclays PLC initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy (NYSE:D). They issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO). The firm issued a buy rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. started coverage on shares of Heliogen (NYSE:HLGN). Citigroup Inc. issued a neutral rating and a $3.75 target price on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG assumed coverage on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

CIBC began coverage on shares of North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA). The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Benchmark Co. started coverage on shares of Poema Global (NASDAQ:PPGH). The firm issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. began coverage on shares of Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA). They issued a neutral rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock.

Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEA). They issued an outperform rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG started coverage on shares of Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF). They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG began coverage on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen (OTCMKTS:SLFPF). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO). They issued an overweight rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY). The firm issued a buy rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

