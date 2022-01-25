Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for January, 25th (AFRM, AGL, AMH, APA, ATHM, AUTO, AVDX, BILL, BKR, BTRS)

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, January 25th:

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $140.00 to $100.00.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $30.00 to $29.00.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

had its price target raised by Mizuho from $42.00 to $44.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $45.00 to $53.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $39.00 to $36.00.

Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 670 ($9.04) to GBX 750 ($10.12). The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Avant Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:AVDX) had its target price reduced by KeyCorp from $30.00 to $15.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $360.00 to $265.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $30.00 to $31.00.

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $17.00 to $12.00.

Centrica (LON:CNA) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 75 ($1.01) to GBX 90 ($1.21). Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its target price trimmed by Mizuho from $300.00 to $220.00.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $100.00 to $107.00. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $26.00 to $25.00.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $107.00 to $97.00.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $45.00 to $21.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $28.00 to $25.00.

Drax Group (LON:DRX) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 750 ($10.12) to GBX 925 ($12.48). Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $40.00 to $35.00.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG from $20.00 to $16.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR) had its target price cut by JMP Securities from $33.00 to $8.00. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $364.00 to $380.00.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $34.00 to $32.00.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $34.00 to $31.00.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $160.00 to $150.00.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) had its target price reduced by Mizuho from $160.00 to $155.00.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) had its target price cut by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $141.00 to $125.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) had its price target lowered by Mizuho from $290.00 to $255.00.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $44.00 to $25.00.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $27.00 to $37.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) had its price target boosted by Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $32.00 to $33.00.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $30.00 to $33.00.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) had its target price raised by Susquehanna from $32.00 to $33.00.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $29.00 to $32.00.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $47.00 to $50.00.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) had its price target lowered by Mizuho from $55.00 to $20.00.

HomeServe (LON:HSV) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from GBX 1,020 ($13.76) to GBX 810 ($10.93). The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $153.00 to $155.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $160.00 to $165.00.

ITM Power (LON:ITM) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 500 ($6.75) to GBX 410 ($5.53). JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) had its target price trimmed by KeyCorp from $100.00 to $40.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its price target lowered by HC Wainwright from $22.50 to $22.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $17.00 to $19.00.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $18.00 to $20.00.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) had its price target cut by Citigroup Inc. from $140.00 to $130.00.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $32.00 to $18.00.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $46.00 to $50.00.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $185.00 to $175.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $87.00 to $107.00.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc. from $140.00 to $125.00.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $40.00 to $30.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its price target cut by Mizuho from $225.00 to $200.00.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $96.00 to $73.00.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $30.00 to $27.00.

Rightmove (LON:RMV) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 560 ($7.56) to GBX 600 ($8.09). The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $31.00 to $29.00.

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its price target cut by Mizuho from $285.00 to $210.00.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) had its price target trimmed by KeyCorp from $50.00 to $35.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Serco Group (LON:SRP) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 170 ($2.29) to GBX 190 ($2.56). Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

SSE (LON:SSE) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,800 ($24.28) to GBX 1,825 ($24.62). Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $39.00 to $42.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $30.00 to $26.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $163.00 to $81.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) had its target price reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $35.00 to $25.00.

Toast (NYSE:TOST) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $43.00 to $24.00.

Toast (NYSE:TOST) had its price target reduced by KeyCorp from $65.00 to $30.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $153.00 to $178.00.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $83.00 to $95.00.

Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) had its target price cut by KeyCorp from $25.00 to $10.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $56.00 to $57.00.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) had its price target lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $280.00 to $225.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) had its target price trimmed by Mizuho from $205.00 to $200.00.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $76.00 to $80.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

