Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for January, 25th (AFRM, AGL, AMH, APA, ATHM, AUTO, AVDX, BILL, BKR, BTRS)

Posted by on Jan 25th, 2022

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, January 25th:

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $140.00 to $100.00.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $30.00 to $29.00.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $42.00 to $44.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $45.00 to $53.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $39.00 to $36.00.

Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 670 ($9.04) to GBX 750 ($10.12). The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Avant Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:AVDX) had its target price reduced by KeyCorp from $30.00 to $15.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $360.00 to $265.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $30.00 to $31.00.

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $17.00 to $12.00.

Centrica (LON:CNA) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 75 ($1.01) to GBX 90 ($1.21). Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its target price trimmed by Mizuho from $300.00 to $220.00.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $100.00 to $107.00. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $26.00 to $25.00.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $107.00 to $97.00.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $45.00 to $21.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $28.00 to $25.00.

Drax Group (LON:DRX) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 750 ($10.12) to GBX 925 ($12.48). Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $40.00 to $35.00.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG from $20.00 to $16.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR) had its target price cut by JMP Securities from $33.00 to $8.00. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $364.00 to $380.00.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $34.00 to $32.00.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $34.00 to $31.00.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $160.00 to $150.00.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) had its target price reduced by Mizuho from $160.00 to $155.00.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) had its target price cut by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $141.00 to $125.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) had its price target lowered by Mizuho from $290.00 to $255.00.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $44.00 to $25.00.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $27.00 to $37.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) had its price target boosted by Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $32.00 to $33.00.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $30.00 to $33.00.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) had its target price raised by Susquehanna from $32.00 to $33.00.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $29.00 to $32.00.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $47.00 to $50.00.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) had its price target lowered by Mizuho from $55.00 to $20.00.

HomeServe (LON:HSV) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from GBX 1,020 ($13.76) to GBX 810 ($10.93). The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $153.00 to $155.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $160.00 to $165.00.

ITM Power (LON:ITM) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 500 ($6.75) to GBX 410 ($5.53). JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) had its target price trimmed by KeyCorp from $100.00 to $40.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its price target lowered by HC Wainwright from $22.50 to $22.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $17.00 to $19.00.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $18.00 to $20.00.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) had its price target cut by Citigroup Inc. from $140.00 to $130.00.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $32.00 to $18.00.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $46.00 to $50.00.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $185.00 to $175.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $87.00 to $107.00.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc. from $140.00 to $125.00.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $40.00 to $30.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its price target cut by Mizuho from $225.00 to $200.00.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $96.00 to $73.00.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $30.00 to $27.00.

Rightmove (LON:RMV) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 560 ($7.56) to GBX 600 ($8.09). The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $31.00 to $29.00.

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its price target cut by Mizuho from $285.00 to $210.00.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) had its price target trimmed by KeyCorp from $50.00 to $35.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Serco Group (LON:SRP) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 170 ($2.29) to GBX 190 ($2.56). Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

SSE (LON:SSE) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,800 ($24.28) to GBX 1,825 ($24.62). Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $39.00 to $42.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $30.00 to $26.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $163.00 to $81.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) had its target price reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $35.00 to $25.00.

Toast (NYSE:TOST) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $43.00 to $24.00.

Toast (NYSE:TOST) had its price target reduced by KeyCorp from $65.00 to $30.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $153.00 to $178.00.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $83.00 to $95.00.

Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) had its target price cut by KeyCorp from $25.00 to $10.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $56.00 to $57.00.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) had its price target lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $280.00 to $225.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) had its target price trimmed by Mizuho from $205.00 to $200.00.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $76.00 to $80.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

