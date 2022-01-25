Equities Research Analysts’ Upgrades for January, 25th (CDEV, CFLT, CGNX, CHUY, DAL, DESP, HLMNY, KMI, MDRX, MSP)

Equities Research Analysts’ upgrades for Tuesday, January 25th:

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. They currently have $8.75 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Centennial is a pure-play Permian Basin oil producer. It has a huge acreage position in the Delaware Basin, which is likely to provide the company with years of production. The upstream energy player has more than 15 years of drilling inventory in the prolific basin, making production outlook bright. Its balance sheet strength is commendable, which provides financial flexibility. Its net debt to capitalization of only 29.4% is impressive. The company boosted its free cash flow guidance for 2021 to $200-$220 million from the previously guided range of $140-$170 million. Also, it increased its 2021 production guidance to 60,500-61,850 Boe/d. Overall, with crude oil price improving at a massive scale, thanks to the rolling out of several coronavirus vaccines, business scenario is becoming extremely bright for the leading upstream energy player.”

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) was upgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a neutral rating to a buy rating. DA Davidson currently has $76.00 target price on the stock.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX)

was upgraded by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $75.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $81.00.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) was upgraded by analysts at Benchmark Co. from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $35.00 target price on the stock.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $50.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $48.00.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. Citigroup Inc. currently has $15.00 target price on the stock.

Holmen AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HLMNY) was upgraded by analysts at Danske from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $18.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Kinder Morgan has the largest network of natural gas pipelines in North America that spreads across almost 70,000 miles. The company’s midstream properties are linked to all the prospective plays in the United States that are rich in natural gas. These extensive networks of gas pipelines provide it with stable fee-based revenues. Also, its Permian Highway Pipeline (PHP) project is viewed as a game-changer. The company recently reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings owing to higher contributions from the Permian Highway Pipeline and a rebound in fuel demand. However, its balance sheet weakness is concerning. A decline in CO2 sales and crude volumes is affecting the company’s business. Also, a significant drop in project backlog is hurting the company’s bottom-line. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance.”

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) was upgraded by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $22.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $19.00.

Datto (NYSE:MSP) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. Morgan Stanley currently has $36.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $33.00.

Metsä Board Oyj (OTCMKTS:MTSAF) was upgraded by analysts at Danske from a hold rating to a buy rating.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. Morgan Stanley currently has $150.00 target price on the stock.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an in-line rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $30.00 price target on the stock.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $175.00 price target on the stock.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Sunnova Energy International Inc. is a residential solar and energy storage service provider. It operates primarily in U.S. states and territories. Sunnova Energy International Inc. is based in Houston, United States. “

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Nuance Communications is a technology pioneer with market leadership in conversational AI and ambient intelligence. A full-service partner trusted by 77 percent of U.S. hospitals and 85 percent of the Fortune 100 companies worldwide, Nuance creates intuitive solutions that amplify people’s ability to help others. “

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Otonomy, Inc. engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in the otology market. It develops therapeutics for treatment of inner and middle ear disorders. The Company’s product candidates under development includes AuriPro to treat pediatric patients with middle ear effusion; and OTO-104 for the treatment of patients with Ménière’s disease. Otonomy, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California. “

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $14.50 price target on the stock.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $14.50 target price on the stock.

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $6.50 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Paya Holdings Inc. is an integrated payments and commerce solution provider. It serves healthcare, education, non-profit, government, utilities and other B2B goods and services. The company operates principally in Reston, VA, Fort Walton Beach, FL, Dayton, OH and Mt. Vernon, OH. Paya Holdings Inc., formerly known as FinTech Acquisition Corp. III, is headquartered in Atlanta, GA. “

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $21.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $13.00.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an in-line rating to an outperform rating. Evercore ISI currently has $71.00 price target on the stock.

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “PHX Minerals Inc. is an oil and natural gas mineral company. Its property principally located in Oklahoma, North Dakota, Texas, New Mexico and Arkansas. PHX Minerals Inc., formerly known as PANHANDLE OIL AND GAS INC., is based in OKLAHOMA CITY. “

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. They currently have $51.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Progress offers the leading platform for developing and deploying mission-critical business applications. Progress empowers enterprises and ISVs to build and deliver cognitive-first applications that harness big data to derive business insights and competitive advantage. Progress offers leading technologies for easily building powerful user interfaces across any type of device, a reliable, scalable and secure backend platform to deploy modern applications, leading data connectivity to all sources, and award-winning predictive analytics that brings the power of machine learning to any organization. “

NatWest Group (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a buy rating. They currently have $2.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Lordstown Motors Corp. is an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. Lordstown Motors Corp., formerly known as DiamondPeak Holdings Corp., is based in LORDSTOWN, Ohio. “

ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $6.25 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “ReNew Power Private Limited is a renewable energy power producer. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility-scale wind energy projects, utility-scale solar energy projects, utility-scale firm power projects and distributed solar energy projects. ReNew Power Private Limited, formerly known as RMG Acquisition Corporation II, is based in MIAMI BEACH, Fla. “

RVL Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVLP) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $1.25 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Public Limited Company operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It offers tablets, dietary supplements and drugs for the treatment of women’s health. The company’s product pipeline consists of Methylphenidate HCl ER 72 mg Tablets, Osmolex ER(TM), Lorzone(R), ConZip(R), Divigel(R) and OB Complete(R). Its delivery system includes Osmodex(R) drug delivery system. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Public Limited Company is based in Bridgewater, New Jersey. “

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) was upgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Sandvik is a high-technology, engineering group with advanced products and a world-leading position within selected areas. Worldwide business activities are conducted through representation in 130 countries. “

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) was upgraded by analysts at Danske from a sell rating to a buy rating.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) was upgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating. Loop Capital currently has $370.00 target price on the stock.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) was upgraded by analysts at Liberum Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $62.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Stericycle continues to progress well with its multiyear Business Transformation initiatives, aimed at improving long-term operational and financial performances. The company is focused on increasing its market share and geographic base through strategic acquisitions. The company has strong customer relationships, which include long-term contracts ranging from three to five years. On the flip side, declining Communication and Related Services business has been weighing on its top line. Consistent reduction in price and inability to raise prices can reduce the company's earnings. Global presence exposes the company to foreign currency exchange rate risks. Also, high debt may limit the company's future expansion and worsen its risk profile. Partly due to these negatives, shares of Stericycle have declined in the past year period.”

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVCBF) was upgraded by analysts at Danske from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Suzuken (OTC:SZUKF) was upgraded by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.

THG (LON:THG) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to an outperform rating. The firm currently has GBX 500 ($6.75) price target on the stock.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. to a buy rating. They currently have $28.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $21.00.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a hold rating to a speculative buy rating.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) was upgraded by analysts at Eight Capital from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Uniper (OTCMKTS:UNPRF) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating.

UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY) was upgraded by analysts at Danske from a sell rating to a buy rating.

VAT Group (OTCMKTS:VACNY) was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) was upgraded by analysts at KeyCorp from an underweight rating to a sector weight rating.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an in-line rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $75.00 target price on the stock.

