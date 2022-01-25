Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 723,635 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the previous session’s volume of 3,438,585 shares.The stock last traded at $9.02 and had previously closed at $10.39.

ETRN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.70.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $342.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.51 million. Equitrans Midstream had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 22.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 444.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

About Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN)

Equitrans Midstream Corp. has a premier asset footprint in the Appalachian Basin and is one of the largest natural gas gatherers in the United States. It focuses on gas gathering systems, transmission and storage systems, and water services assets that support natural gas producers across the Basin. The company operates in the following segments: Gathering, Transmission and Water.

