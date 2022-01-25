Equitrans Midstream Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:ETRN)

Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 1,863 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 507% compared to the average daily volume of 307 call options.

Shares of NYSE ETRN traded down $1.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.59. 17,382,762 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,309,968. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 2.02. Equitrans Midstream has a twelve month low of $6.23 and a twelve month high of $11.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $342.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.51 million. Equitrans Midstream had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 22.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Research analysts expect that Equitrans Midstream will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Equitrans Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Equitrans Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Equitrans Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 444.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,867 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Equitrans Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. 86.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

About Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Corp. has a premier asset footprint in the Appalachian Basin and is one of the largest natural gas gatherers in the United States. It focuses on gas gathering systems, transmission and storage systems, and water services assets that support natural gas producers across the Basin. The company operates in the following segments: Gathering, Transmission and Water.

