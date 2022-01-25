Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $325.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.00 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 21.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS.

Shares of ELS stock opened at $76.38 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.09. The company has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a PE ratio of 53.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.59. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a fifty-two week low of $58.27 and a fifty-two week high of $88.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.3625 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.11%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ELS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Citigroup downgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.22.

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

