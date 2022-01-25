Eric P. Dresselhuys Sells 59,642 Shares of ESS Tech Inc (NYSE:GWH) Stock

ESS Tech Inc (NYSE:GWH) CEO Eric P. Dresselhuys sold 59,642 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total transaction of $360,834.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of GWH stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 617,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,519. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.36. ESS Tech Inc has a twelve month low of $5.70 and a twelve month high of $28.92.

ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($1.25). Sell-side analysts expect that ESS Tech Inc will post -5.06 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ESS Tech stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of ESS Tech Inc (NYSE:GWH) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 878,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,778,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 2.81% of ESS Tech as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GWH shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of ESS Tech in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of ESS Tech in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of ESS Tech in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of ESS Tech in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of ESS Tech in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

About ESS Tech

ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with ESS Tech, Inc

