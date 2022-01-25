Eric P. Dresselhuys Sells 59,642 Shares of ESS Tech Inc (NYSE:GWH) Stock

ESS Tech Inc (NYSE:GWH) CEO Eric P. Dresselhuys sold 59,642 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total transaction of $360,834.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shares of GWH stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 617,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,519. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.36. ESS Tech Inc has a twelve month low of $5.70 and a twelve month high of $28.92.
ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($1.25). Sell-side analysts expect that ESS Tech Inc will post -5.06 EPS for the current year.
Several research analysts have weighed in on GWH shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of ESS Tech in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of ESS Tech in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of ESS Tech in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of ESS Tech in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of ESS Tech in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.
About ESS Tech
ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with ESS Tech, Inc
Read More: What is the S&P 500 Index?
Receive News & Ratings for ESS Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESS Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.