Essentra (LON:ESNT) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $327.27

Essentra plc (LON:ESNT)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 327.27 ($4.42) and traded as high as GBX 339.50 ($4.58). Essentra shares last traded at GBX 330 ($4.45), with a volume of 211,620 shares.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ESNT shares. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 420 ($5.67) target price on shares of Essentra in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 420 ($5.67) target price on shares of Essentra in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 327.27 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 299.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.09, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of £1.00 billion and a PE ratio of 53.23.

Essentra plc provides essential components and solutions worldwide. The Components division manufactures and distributes plastic injection molded, vinyl dip-molded, and metal items for equipment manufacturing, automotive, fabrication, electronics, and construction industries; and component solutions comprising caps and plugs, wire and cable management products, flange protection products, knobs, handles and grips, PCB and electronics hardware, and tools and precision instruments for a range of applications and industries that are used in protection and finish products.

