Ethereum Yield (ETHY) Price Hits $2.81

Ethereum Yield (CURRENCY:ETHY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. One Ethereum Yield coin can now be purchased for $2.81 or 0.00007693 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum Yield has a market cap of $281,373.45 and approximately $1,820.00 worth of Ethereum Yield was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ethereum Yield has traded 24.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00004204 BTC.

Ethereum Yield Coin Profile

ETHY is a coin. Ethereum Yield’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,000 coins. Ethereum Yield’s official Twitter account is @EthereumYield . Ethereum Yield’s official message board is docs.ethereumyield.farm . The official website for Ethereum Yield is ethereumyield.farm

According to CryptoCompare, “ETHY is a deflationary yield farming coin. ETHY is also the governance token, for managing all EVaults. Users are incentivised to stake Uniswap liquidity provider tokens. Fees from these tokens are farmed. A percentage of these fees goes toward the autonomous strategies like liquidating LP tokens, and performing an (`ETH-ETHY`) buy back (increasing the price). Any purchased ETHY tokens will be distributed to stakers/farmers. ETHY holders will be able to vote on proposals– so long as they have staked liquidity in the pools. The community will decide everything from developer fees and site design to the exact farming options available. “

Ethereum Yield Coin Trading

