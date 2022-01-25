Etherisc DIP Token 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $11,795.00 (DIP)

Etherisc DIP Token (CURRENCY:DIP) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. One Etherisc DIP Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0767 or 0.00000206 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Etherisc DIP Token has a total market cap of $14.79 million and $11,795.00 worth of Etherisc DIP Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Etherisc DIP Token has traded down 34.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001057 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002686 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.60 or 0.00041889 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00006506 BTC.

Etherisc DIP Token Profile

Etherisc DIP Token (CRYPTO:DIP) is a coin. Its launch date was May 31st, 2018. Etherisc DIP Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 192,854,114 coins. Etherisc DIP Token’s official message board is blog.etherisc.com . Etherisc DIP Token’s official Twitter account is @etherisc . The official website for Etherisc DIP Token is etherisc.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Etherisc is a platform for insurance products development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, it aims to create a community where is possible for the users to collectively develop insurance products. The Etherisc main objective is to disintermediate the insurance market with a P2P platform, in order to become more efficient and reduce operational costs. The DIP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Etherisc. It is the network native internal currency and necessary to receive the transaction fees (% of insurance premiums or fixed cost). Furthermore, the DIP token can be used to reward platform users to build and maintain risk transfer products. “

Etherisc DIP Token Coin Trading

