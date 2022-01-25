Etho Protocol (ETHO) Hits One Day Volume of $172,952.00

Etho Protocol (CURRENCY:ETHO) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. Etho Protocol has a market capitalization of $2.68 million and approximately $172,952.00 worth of Etho Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Etho Protocol has traded down 23% against the U.S. dollar. One Etho Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0467 or 0.00000127 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,454.87 or 0.06650153 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.03 or 0.00065086 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 394.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Etho Protocol Profile

ETHO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Etho Protocol’s total supply is 57,430,498 coins. Etho Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Ether1Official

According to CryptoCompare, “Ether-1 is a content delivery platform. It works as a streamlined, decentralized development and content hosting platform to provide users with the ownership of their personal virtual data, instead of being controlled by the major social media platforms. At Ether-1, users are able to sell/buy virtual data using the platform native token, the ETHO. The ETHER-1 (ETHO) coin is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency that uses the Ethash algorithm. It will be the medium through which users are able to exchange value between them when using the platform as well as to access the available services. Ether-1 has two types of nodes, masternodes require 15,000 ETHO, service nodes require 5,000 ETHO. Masternodes are the backbone of the EthoFS platform. Setting up an Ether-1 masternode/service node usually takes 20-30 minutes. The install is largely automated, and the process is clearly documented. First time Linux users are usually able to complete the install without issues, join our Discord channel if you have questions. ETHO funds do not live on the VPS, they remain in your control. Because we are supported by Ledger, masternode collateral can be staked on a Nano S. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Etho Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etho Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Etho Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Etho Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

