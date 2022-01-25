Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Given New $280.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $325.00 to $280.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 81.75% from the company’s current price.

ETSY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Etsy from $245.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Etsy in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Etsy from $264.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Etsy from $215.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Etsy from $265.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.29.

Shares of ETSY stock opened at $154.06 on Tuesday. Etsy has a 12 month low of $136.00 and a 12 month high of $307.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $224.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.07. The company has a market cap of $19.53 billion, a PE ratio of 45.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.55.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. Etsy had a return on equity of 77.17% and a net margin of 21.55%. The company had revenue of $532.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Etsy will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Etsy news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 907 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.89, for a total value of $221,208.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jill Simeone sold 57,165 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.73, for a total value of $14,847,465.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 229,331 shares of company stock worth $58,127,340 over the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Etsy in the first quarter worth approximately $1,681,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Etsy by 12.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 23,381 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Etsy by 39.7% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 19,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,979,000 after purchasing an additional 5,491 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Etsy in the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Etsy in the second quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

