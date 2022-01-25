Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) was down 2.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $94.58 and last traded at $94.58. Approximately 138 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 693 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.15.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EUXTF shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Euronext in a report on Monday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Euronext in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Euronext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $99.85 and its 200-day moving average is $108.99.

Euronext NV engages in the operation of equity, fixed income securities and derivatives markets in Amsterdam, Brussels, Dublin, Lisbon, London, Oslo, and Paris. Its businesses include listing, cash trading, derivatives trading, FX spot trading, market data and indices, clearing, and market solutions and other.

