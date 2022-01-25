European Assets Trust PLC (LON:EAT) Insider Buys £12,200 in Stock

European Assets Trust PLC (LON:EAT) insider Martin Breuer acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 122 ($1.65) per share, with a total value of £12,200 ($16,459.79).

Shares of European Assets Trust stock traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 121 ($1.63). 617,142 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 753,327. The company has a market capitalization of £435.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 136.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 140.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.42. European Assets Trust PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 114 ($1.54) and a 52-week high of GBX 152 ($2.05).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.20 ($0.03) per share. This is a positive change from European Assets Trust’s previous dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.58%. European Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.14%.

European Assets Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by F&C Investment Business Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of small and mid cap companies with a market capitalization below that of the largest company in the Euromoney Smaller European Companies (ex UK) Index or below Euro 2.5 billion.

