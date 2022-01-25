Evedo Price Reaches $0.0837 on Major Exchanges (EVED)

Evedo (CURRENCY:EVED) traded 23.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. Over the last seven days, Evedo has traded down 17.4% against the U.S. dollar. Evedo has a total market capitalization of $1.23 million and $1.90 million worth of Evedo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Evedo coin can now be purchased for about $0.0837 or 0.00000227 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Evedo alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002713 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00004193 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001059 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002710 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00041816 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00006377 BTC.

Evedo Coin Profile

EVED is a coin. Its launch date was August 28th, 2018. Evedo’s total supply is 17,756,590 coins and its circulating supply is 14,672,017 coins. The official website for Evedo is www.evedo.co . Evedo’s official Twitter account is @evedotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Evedo is a blockchain-based platform, consisting of B2B & B2C Marketplaces. It unifies all businesses and participants involved in organizing events. Their aim is to build a marketplace and a ecosystem that will help the $850+ Billion event industry grow by connecting all parties without middlemen. Main players in the B2C Marketplace would be Organizers, Promoters and Attendees. The main functions will be to Buy/Sell tickets and market events to new or existing audiences. “

Evedo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evedo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Evedo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Evedo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Evedo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Evedo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.