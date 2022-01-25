EvenCoin (EVN) Price Tops $0.0015 on Exchanges

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 25th. One EvenCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, EvenCoin has traded 25.4% lower against the dollar. EvenCoin has a total market cap of $48,133.05 and $2,647.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.27 or 0.00276176 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000124 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 44.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00005969 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000929 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $413.55 or 0.01127761 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

EvenCoin Profile

EvenCoin (CRYPTO:EVN) is a coin. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 coins and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 coins. EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EvenCoin is www.evencoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Envion builds fully automatized mobile mining units inside standardized intermodal shipping containers that can be shipped to any location in the world within days or weeks. Envion mining units use low-priced green energy directly at the source — near the shore, in the desert or in other remote locations. The EVN token is an ERC-20 Ethereum-based token that grants their holders the right to receive 100% of the earnings from Envion's proprietary mining operation, 35% of Envion’s earnings with third-party operations and voting rights. “

