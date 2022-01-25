Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.79

Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVK)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.79 and traded as low as $1.96. Ever-Glory International Group shares last traded at $2.02, with a volume of 37,093 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of $29.92 million, a P/E ratio of 22.45 and a beta of -0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.79.

Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The textile maker reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $94.41 million during the quarter. Ever-Glory International Group had a return on equity of 1.05% and a net margin of 0.46%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ever-Glory International Group by 62.1% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 33,344 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 12,778 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ever-Glory International Group by 37.5% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 71,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 19,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Ever-Glory International Group in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Ever-Glory International Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:EVK)

Ever-Glory International Group, Inc enagegs in providing supply chain solutions and retailing of fashion apparel through its subsidiaries. The firm also involves in the development and design, sampling, sourcing, quality control, manufacturing, logistics, customs clearance, and distribution of garment and accessories.

